Chelmsford TeleMedia brings our community together through media. We broadcast, record and archive almost every municipal meeting. We bring you school sports, concerts, and other educational programs. We teach video production and media literacy to middle and high school students. And, we help anyone freely express themself by creating their own video programming. In short, we give voice to the Chelmsford community. Contact us if you're interested: 978 251-5154 or info@chelmsfordtv.org.