Summer Events on the Common! Cherrice Lattimore and Bill Campbell tell us about Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17. Sandie Rainey from the Lions Club on the Country Fair, July 3 and 4; and Vee Lashua explains the Market on the Common, every Saturday 11am-2pm, all summer long.

Chelmsford TONIGHT is hosted by Karen Woodrow, owner of Visiting Angels in Chelmsford. The show is produced by the volunteers and staff of Chelmsford TeleMedia including John Egan, Karen Karpawich, Bob Pariseau, Delana Gallant, Peter Dews and Pete Pedulla.

Chelmsford TONIGHT ©2023 C2NITE Productions.