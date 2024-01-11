Featuring CHS Students of the Month for November 2023:

Cailin Deutschmann and William Larsen from Hawthorne House;

Moiz Canteenwala and Bryn Munson from Emerson House;

Sarah Windoloski and Caitlyn Correa from Whittier House.

Lions Pride is produced by CHSTv. The show is hosted by CHS Principal Steve Murray and Deans Christina Mitza, Erin MacNeil, and John MacIsaac. Lions Pride is a co-production of Chelmsford Public Schools and the Chelmsford Rotary Club.