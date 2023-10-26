Featuring CHS Students of the Month for September 2023:

Amelia Normington and Ashrit Ram Anala from Hawthorne House;

Ayushi Tripathi and Sara DeHaan from Emerson House;

Saja Khalifeh and Rachel Moore from Whittier House.

Lions Pride is produced by CHSTv. The show is hosted by CHS Principal Steve Murray and Deans Christina Mitza, Erin MacNeil, and John MacIsaac. Lions Pride is a co-production of Chelmsford Public Schools and the Chelmsford Rotary Club.