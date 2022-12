Featuring CHS students of the month from Emerson House, Ethan Dehann and Shamoyl Vaid; from Hawthorne House, Akhila Garre and Emma Taylor; and from Whittier House, Taylor Kiggins and Rishi Madivada.

Lions Pride is hosted by CHS Principal, Steve Murray and Deans Joshua Blagg, Erin MacNeil, and John MacIsaac. Lions Pride is a co-production of Chelmsford Public Schools and the Chelmsford Rotary Club. Produced by CHSTv.